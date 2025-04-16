The Brief A northern Michigan man was charged after allegedly impersonating an emergency responder Douglas Smith, 66, of Lewiston was spotted driving recklessly while flashing emergency lights, according to a conservation officer The officer also found a firearm in the vehicle, adding to the charges he now faces



A northern Michigan man pleaded not guilty to impersonating an emergency responder after he was observed driving recklessly while in what appeared to be a fire emergency vehicle.

He's been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

Big picture view:

Douglas Smith, 66, from Lewiston was charged with impersonating emergency personnel, possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The counts stem from an incident on Feb. 18 when a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolling in Albert Township when he was passed by a fire emergency vehicle.

The vehicle had the words "search and rescue" painted on the sides, along with a siren and active emergency lights.

The officer also spotted the vehicle traveling around cars and through intersections recklessly. But when the officer called the local county dispatch center to ask about any current emergency calls, there were no active reports.

A traffic stop took place soon after.

Dig deeper:

Part of what tipped off the officer was that the alleged emergency vehicle was flashing red, white, and blue emergency lights.

In Michigan, red and white emergency lights are used by emergency vehicles. Only law enforcement display blue lights as well.

When the conservation officer inquired about where Smith was going, the driver told him he was "going on a call," but that it had been called off.

After determining Smith was not affiliated with any agency, he found an uncased pistol in the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR.

Smith was arrested on March 21 following a warrant request. He has since made bond.

He'll be back in court a day later.