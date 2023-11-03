Michigan man pleads guilty to role in murder coverup

article

A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges stemming from a 2021 murder coverup.

Joshua Wirgau, 35, of Alpena, pleaded guilty to disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, felony accessory after the fact, and involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say Wirgau buried the body of 17-year-old Brynn Bills on his property after Brad Srebnik allegedly killed the teen in August 2021. Authorities say he also assisted with murdering 31-year-old Abby Hill the following month to keep her from talking about Bills' murder. Hill had picked up Bills and was the last person to see her alive.

The plea agreement carries a sentence of 15-30 years in prison.