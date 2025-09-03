'Months of abuse and neglect': Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for toddler's murder

The Brief Eugene Walter-George Rantanen received a life sentence for killing his young son last year. He was convicted of child abuse and murder after the 19-month-old died at a hospital.



A Michigan man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2024 murder of his 19-month-old son.

Eugene Walter-George Rantanen, 37, of L’Anse, was sentenced last week to life in prison for killing the boy, who was named Carter.

The backstory:

According to authorities, Rantanen was caring for Carter on Feb. 19, 2024, at his home on the L’Anse Reservation of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community when he called 911 to report that Carter was not breathing. Carter received care at three hospitals, but ultimately died a few days later.

Authorities said the boy died from blunt force trauma inflicted by his father. Ranranen's sentence comes after a jury convicted him of murder and first-degree child abuse.

Timothy VerHey, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said Carter's biological mother wanted another family to adopt him, but his birth father, Rantanen, insisted on raising the boy.

"This toddler’s life was tragic. His birth mother had arranged for him to be adopted by a loving family, but Rantanen insisted on having custody of Carter and all evidence suggests that, instead of loving and doting on and caring for Carter, Rantanen subjected him to months of abuse and neglect," VerHey said. "Although this sentence will not bring this little boy back, we hope it provides some measure of justice and comfort to those who loved Carter, including his birth mother, adoptive parents, and family. My office will work tirelessly, even in difficult cases, to see that offenders are held accountable and justice is done."