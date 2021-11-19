Michigan man sentenced to 28 years for taking sexually explicit photos of 2-year-old he was caring for

A Michigan man received a 28-year prison sentence this week for taking sexually explicit photos of a 2-year-old child he was caring for.

Christopher Paul Botimer, 59, of Au Gres, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to using a minor to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities said that in October 2017 Botimer took inappropriate photos of the child in Arenac County and engaged in sexual contact with the victim while doing so.

He saved the photos. Authorities said Botimer, who is a computer network engineer, also searched for child porn online and downloaded photos. He shared some of those photos through a peer-to-peer network.

"Botimer is a child predator and his conduct was reprehensible. Today’s lengthy sentence ensures Botimer will no longer be a threat to young children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. "I commend the agents and prosecutors who worked on this case and hope that this 28-year sentence helps bring some closure to the victim and victim’s family."