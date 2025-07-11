Michigan McDonald's employee held at gunpoint by customer after allegedly stabbing manager to death

The Brief A McDonald's customer intervened and stopped a woman accused of murdering her manager from leaving. It happened Thursday morning at the restaurant on 9 Mile in Eastpointe. That customer, who was armed, also broke up the fatal stabbing by firing their gun into the air.



After witnessing a woman stabbing her manager to death inside an Eastpointe McDonald's restaurant on Thursday, a customer licensed to carry a gun stepped in to make sure the suspect couldn't leave.

It happened Tuesday morning at a McDonald's on 9 Mile.

The backstory:

According to police, 39-year-old Jennifer Harris and the 26-year-old suspect were involved in an argument that resulted in Harris sending the employee home. However, that employee came back with a mask on just before 8 a.m. and allegedly stabbed Harris to death.

Jennifer Harris, 39, was identified as the McDonald's manager who was stabbed to death during a workplace dispute on Thursday in Eastpointe.

During the attack, a customer was in the drive-through and witnessed what was happening. That customer, a concealed pistol license holder, fired a shot into the air to break up the fight.

Another witness said they tried to break up the attack but there "was no stopping her."

After the assault stopped, the suspect tried to flee, police said, but the armed customer held her at gunpoint and stopped her from getting away.

What they're saying:

Harris, a single mother of six, is being remembered as a good person who worked hard and showed kindness to everybody. Her family said they can't believe what happened to her at the job she had held for 15 years.

"She was so good to everybody," her daughter Antonia Griffin said. "I don't understand why she had to kill her."

Harris' family said they had met the suspect and were not aware of any issues between the two before the murder.

Yusef Alcodray, the owner of the locally owned McDonald's franchise, also responded to the stabbing, releasing a statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice."

What's next:

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is expected to be arraigned Friday.