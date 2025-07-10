Michigan McDonald's manager killed in workplace stabbing was single mom to six

The Brief Jennifer Harris, 39, has been identified as the Eastpointe McDonald's manager who was stabbed to death on Thursday. Police said Harris sent an employee home early – who returned with a knife and stabbed the single mom of 6 to death. A customer held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.



The manager of an Eastpointe McDonald's who was stabbed to death on Thursday after getting into an argument with another employee has been identified as a single mom to six.

Jennifer Harris, 39, has been identified by her family as the McDonald's manager who was stabbed to death Thursday morning.

Harris, known as ‘Jamma’, had been an employee of McDonald's for the past 15 years, according to her family.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said they were called to McDonald's on 9 Mile on a report of shots fired and a stabbing on Thursday morning. They arrived and found a customer holding a gun and Harris had been stabbed.

According to MSP, the other employee had been sent home early after getting into an argument with Harris. The employee returned with a knife and stabbed Harris, police said.

During the stabbing, a customer at the McDonald's drive-through witnessing the assault fired a shot into the air to break up the fight. No one was struck.

Jennifer Harris, 39, was identified as the McDonald's manager who was stabbed to death during a workplace dispute on Thursday in Eastpointe.

The suspect then tried to flee the scene, but the customer chased after her and held her at gunpoint before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The customer that intervened was a CPL holder and police credited his actions with ensuring the suspect could not escape. Had he not intervened, police believe they would still be looking for the woman.

What they're saying:

Harris' oldest daughter said the two employees were friendly prior to Thursday morning's attack.

Another witness who saw the assault said the suspect had left for five minutes before returning with a mask on her face.

"She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like "help help" or whatever," the witness said. "I tried to stop her - it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere."

The McDonald's is a locally-owned and operated franchise. Owner Yusef Alcodray released a statement, condemning the violence.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice." - Yusef Alcodray, Local Owner/Operator

What we don't know:

Eastpointe police said the suspect is a 26-year-old woman but did not release more details.