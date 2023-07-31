Michigan men caught with 'extremely large' amount of fentanyl in West Virginia, police say

article

Two Michigan men allegedly had what police say was an "extremely large" amount of fentanyl after a chase in West Virginia over the weekend.

Levonte Marvontez Bell, 36, of Detroit, and Jaylen Dalaino Bell, 28, of DeWitt, are now facing drug and fleeing charges.

Police say officers in St. Albans tried to stop a vehicle involved in a drug investigation Saturday on MacCorkle Avenue. However, the driver fled and got onto I-64, police said. During the chase, the men were allegedly seen throwing items out of the vehicle windows.

The chase continued into Putnam County, where the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police Department began pursuing the vehicle, too. Eventually, the vehicle stopped due to a mechanical issue, and Levonte and Jaylen were arrested without further incident.

Police found both the large amount of fentanyl and cash during a search. Officers believe the suspects were tossing fentanyl out of the vehicle during the chase.

Both Levonte and Jaylen are charged with intent to deliver fentanyl and reckless fleeing. They are being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash bonds.