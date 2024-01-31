Michigan murder-for-hire scheme: Second Alabama man pleads guilty

A second Alabama man has pleaded guilty to traveling to Michigan in a murder-for-hire scheme, the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Michigan said.

Reginald Hunter, of Mobile, Alabama, and his co-defendant Julius K. Jordan were solicited to travel to Flint to murder someone in exchange for money on Feb. 7, 2022, according to court documents.

Jordan previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison. Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2024. The investigation of the suspect who hired them, described as "Person-1" in court filings, is ongoing.

Person-1 who hired them, sent money to them for their trip to Michigan. After arriving, that person met with the two men and provided them with assault rifles. Hunter and Jordan then went looking for the targeted person they were hired to kill.

Michigan State Police troopers performed a traffic stop on the men while they were driving around looking for their target, after running a stop sign.

During the stop, the troopers saw the assault rifles in the car. The troopers seized a short barrel, semi-automatic rifle with a collapsible stock from the floorboard near Jordan’s feet.

They also seized another semi-automatic rifle from the front passenger floorboard near Hunter’s feet. Both rifles were loaded with chambered rounds and high-capacity magazines.

"These defendants were hired guns who agreed to end someone’s life for money, but the outstanding work of the Michigan State Police undoubtedly saved a life," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "We will continue to focus our efforts on those driving violence in our community, including those near and those who elect to enter our community to commit violent acts."

"This case represents a tale as old as time - choices have consequences," said Special Agent in Charge Deir. "Hunter pleaded guilty to a choice he made to come up to Michigan from Alabama to murder someone. Now, he will have many years to reflect about his life choices behind bars. The message is simple - if you commit gun crime in Michigan, expect to pack your bags for prison,"



