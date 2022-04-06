Ready to pitch a tent? Michigan named one of the best camping states

article

Michigan is one of the best places to camp, according to a study by Lawn Love.

The Mitten was ranked fourth on the list. California is the best state for camping, according to the study, followed by Washington, Minnesota, and then Michigan.

The website analyzed numerous factors, including the number of campsites, number of trails, amount of attractions, costs, amenities, number of camping deaths, and more to rank the states.

Michigan ranked first for variety of campsite activities and first for fewest park deaths. It also ranked seventh for number of campsites with toilets, and 11th for both number of camping supply stores and average RV rental costs.

The study also noted that Michigan being surrounded by the Great Lakes makes it an alluring place to camp.

