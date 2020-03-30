Michigan National Guard to aid food banks

The Michigan National Guard is stepping up to help food banks in Michigan amid the coronavirus emergency.

Thousands of families rely on food banks every week, and that need is becoming greater as more and more people are being laid off or losing their jobs all together during the outbreak.

Starting Monday, March 30, approximately 10 members of the Michigan National Guard will be stationed at each site.

Sites include the Gleaners distribution center in Pontiac, as well as food banks in Flint, Ann Arbor and Comstock Park.

They’ll be helping to pack up and distribute food at the centers, which is something a number of volunteers usually help with.

“So, unfortunately, we had to cancel a lot of our volunteer shifts during Covid-19, and to pick up the slack we’ve had the National Guard there to help take the place of all those volunteers,” said Ray Leduc, a volunteer coordinator with Gleaners.

