Michigan November election guide - How to register, where to vote, when polls open

The 2021 November election is here with lots of local races to tune into.

While national races won't have the same implications over this year's voting day, there is plenty on the line in Metro Detroit for residents to be prepared for.

How to register to vote/Check voter registration/Deadline to be registered:

If you haven’t registered to vote in the upcoming election in Michigan, there are plenty of methods for going about registering. While the state allows residents to register as a voter until 8 p.m. on Election Day, election officials always recommend doing it sooner rather than later. This year’s election will take place on Nov. 2.

If you've never registered before, take these steps:

Go to your local clerk's office before 8 p.m. on election day and show a document proving your residency.

Either a Michigan driver's license, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government documents will work

You can also vote while at the clerk's office after registering

Find your clerk's office here

If you're already registered but just need to change your address, here are three options:

Go in person to your local clerk's office before 8 p.m. of election day and show a document with proof of your residency. It must include your current address.

Either a Michigan driver's license, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government documents will work

You are also welcome to vote at your old voting location one more time.

You can also request an absentee ballot from your old city or township clerk

To register, residents will need to meet four requirements:

You must be a resident of Michigan in your city or township for at least 30 days before election day

You must be a legal citizen of the U.S.

You cannot be currently serving a jail or prison sentence

You must be at least 18 years old by Election Day

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote or are unclear if your address was updated after moving, you can confirm your status here.

The Secretary of State has also put together a short video that walks through residents how to register to vote. You can watch it below:

Where do I vote?

If you’ve already confirmed you’re registered to vote, finding your polling place is easy. Go to the Polling Place tab on the Secretary of State website and fill out the requested information.

You’ll be asked for your name, license, local address, or county information. After one of those options is filled out, a breakdown of the election calendar, one’s polling location, and a voter’s clerk information will show.

Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

What time do the polls open and when do they close?

For anyone voting in person, election polls will be open on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you get in line but haven’t cast your ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m., you have a right to cast your ballot.