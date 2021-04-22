Michigan offers COVID-19 testing at some welcome centers, Traverse City airport

Michigan has introduced a Travel Points Testing pilot program to test people for COVID-19 at some welcome centers and the Cherry Capital Airport this spring.

This initiative by the departments of Health and Human Services and Transportation will allow travelers to be tested in areas that see a lot of traffic.

Appointments can be booked online, and walk-in testing will be available as space allows. Travelers will be able to get their results in as little as 15 minutes.

"We are excited to provide space at our select Welcome Centers for immediate COVID-19 testing," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Our Welcome Centers are a gateway to thousands of travelers coming into the state each day, making them ideal locations to help prevent the spread of this horrible virus. Just look out for the COVID testing signs before the appropriate centers along the freeways."

Testing trailers will be at the welcome centers and testing centers will be throughout the airport.

Testing locations and times

Welcome Centers (open daily Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Advertisement

Dundee Welcome Center (US 23): US 23 Mile Marker 8, Petersburg. Open starting April 23.

Monroe: Open starting April 23.

Airport