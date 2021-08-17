Michigan officials review Mackinac Bridge security measures, consider upping penalties in wake of bomb threat

Michigan State Police and other agencies are reviewing security measures at the Mackinac Bridge after several recent incidents.

Last February somebody climbed undetected to the top of the bridge to take photographs, in June somebody with a bag got under the bridge, and last month an unsubstantiated bomb threat was made. No one has been arrested in connection with the threat.

The House Transportation Committee called in the principal state departments for a safety update of the bridge.

"We cannot fully eliminate risk, we can only manage risk. We can do our best to minimize risk, we can do our best to minimize the impact caused by some of the incidences, but it's constantly changing and evolving," said Michigan State Police Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske.

The state did a security update on the bridge in 2005 and 2010, and a new one will be completed by the end of this year.

"The physical threats to the bridge itself remain largely unchanged. However, we'll be working with representatives from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U. S. Coast Guard, and the Michigan Bridge Authority to conduct an updated comprehensive assessment to the bridge. It takes into account new threat vectors," Kelenske said.

State representatives will also recommend tougher penalties for people who cause issues at the bridge.

