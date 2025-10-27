Michigan orders 8 unlicensed online casinos to cease operations in state

article

Eight online casinos were recently ordered to stop operating in Michigan because the websites are unlicensed, according to the state Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

According to the board, cease-and-desist letters were sent to Aussie Play, CryptoGames, FortuneJack, Hugewin Casino, My Stake Casino, Play at Harry’s Casino, RuneChat, and Slots Garden.

By allowing Michiganders to place bets on those websites, they violate the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.

"These unauthorized websites often appear sophisticated and legitimate, but they operate outside of Michigan law," said Henry Williams, MGCB Executive Director. "When players gamble on unlicensed platforms, they’re putting their money and personal information at serious risk. The MGCB will not hesitate to intervene when we find operators ignoring our state’s gambling laws."

The state gaming board has been cracking down on many online gambling websites recently.

In the spring, the board sent cease-and-desist letters to a rash of online casinos that it said were unlicensed and violating the law with its practices.