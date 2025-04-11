Michigan orders more unlicensed online casinos to cease operations in state

article

The Brief The Michigan Gaming Control Board has ordered 13 additional offshore online casinos to cease operations in the state. The gaming board said multiple gaming laws were violated. These websites allegedly put users at risk of fraud and identity theft.



The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) continues to target offshore online gambling websites illegally in the state.

Cease-and-desist letters were recently sent to the operators of these online casinos:

Captain Jack Casino

Casino Brango

Ducky Luck Casino

El Royale Casino

Jazz Casino

Jazz Sports Casino Racebook

Looselines

Planet 7 Casino

Red Dog Casino

Royal Oak Casino

Silver Oak Casino

Skybook

Slots of Vegas

These websites are operated out of Curaçao, Costa Rica, and the Autonomous Island of Anjouan.

The backstory:

The gaming board said multiple gaming laws were violated, and the unlicensed websites allegedly restricted withdrawals by making players meet high and often unreasonable thresholds before they could access their funds.

The board said the websites also do not meet the state's standards for responsible gaming, consumer protection, or data security, putting users at further risk of fraud and identity theft.

"These illegal gambling websites put Michigan residents at significant personal and financial risk," said Henry Williams, the executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board. "Our priority is to maintain a secure and regulated gaming environment. These websites not only violate Michigan’s laws but also engage in deceptive practices that endanger consumers, including withholding winnings and imposing unfair wagering requirements."

The operators have two weeks to stop operating in Michigan.

What's next:

If the websites do not comply, the operators could face prison time.

Businesses that offer gambling without a license could be charged with a felony that includes a penalty up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $100,000.

What you can do:

If you like online gambling, the state released a list of licensed online gaming providers.

Review the list below to make sure your favorite website is licensed.