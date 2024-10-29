Michigan Panthers 2025 season tickets on sale

Tickets to Michigan Panthers home games went on sale Tuesday with the United Football League's 2025 season looming.

Even while the Lions have been lighting up Ford Field during one of the most exciting seasons in Detroit football season, there is even more exciting gameplay around the corner at the venue.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29, fans could purchase regular season ticket memberships for just $20 per game. The Panthers are expected to play five games at Ford Field this season.

The 10-week regular season schedule will kick off on March 28 before two conference championship games as well as the UFL Championship Game later in June.

The link to purchasing tickets as well as answers to frequently asked questions can be found online here.

The home games include matches against the Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, the Memphis Showboats, and San Antonio Brahmas.