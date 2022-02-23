Michigan Panthers complete 2-day USFL draft, see every pick here
FOX 2 - The Michigan Panthers started the inaugural draft by making a splash with former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the no. 1 overall pick.
But Patterson wasn't the only local name to call the Panthers home - two more local products also were picked with linebacker Taiwan Jones - a former Michigan State University standout and Anchor Bay High School product, and former All-MAC linebacker Terry Myrick from Eastern Michigan.
The Panthers closed out the first night of the draft with a big name, landing former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch in the last round, designated for teams picking second quarterbacks.
On day two, the Panthers finished out the roster with a Big 10 flavor at running back, picking former Stevie Scott (Indiana) and Reggie Corbin (Illinois).
Shea Patterson / Photo credit: RJ Young, Twitter
The Panthers, led by Coach Jeff Fisher, also added some receiver targets for Patterson and Lynch, including Quincy Adeboyejo of Ole Miss and Jeff Badet, formerly of Oklahoma and the XFL.
The 2022 USFL regular season will begin April 16 and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs. The first game will feature the Generals against the Stallions and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 on FOX. The rest of the schedule has not been released yet.
The complete roster is below:
Quarterbacks
Paxton Lynch
Shea Patterson
Running backs
Reggie Corbin
Stevie Scott III
Wide receivers
Quincy Adeboyejo
Jeff Badet
Ray Bolden
Lance Lenoir
Tight ends
Joseph Magnifico
La’Michael Pettway
Offensive linemen
Daishawn Dixon G
Joshua Dunlop T
Marquel Harrell G
Sean Pollard C
Teton Saltes T
Joshua Taylor T
Keith Williams T
Defensive linemen
Adewale Adeoye DE
JaQuan Bailey DT
TJ Carter DT
Chase Deemor DE
Kyshonn Tyson DT
Cavon Walker DE
Linebackers
Frank Ginda OLB
Justin Hughes ILB
Taiwan Jones ILB
Terry Myrick OLB
Tre Threat OLB
Defensive backs
Jalin Burrell CB
Tino Ellis CB
Jameson Houston CB
Dominique Martin CB
Orion Stewart S
Kieron Williams S
Special teams
Michael Carrizosa P
