Michigan Panthers complete 2-day USFL draft, see every pick here

The Michigan Panthers started the inaugural draft by making a splash with former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the no. 1 overall pick.

But Patterson wasn't the only local name to call the Panthers home - two more local products also were picked with linebacker Taiwan Jones - a former Michigan State University standout and Anchor Bay High School product, and former All-MAC linebacker Terry Myrick from Eastern Michigan.

The Panthers closed out the first night of the draft with a big name, landing former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch in the last round, designated for teams picking second quarterbacks.

On day two, the Panthers finished out the roster with a Big 10 flavor at running back, picking former Stevie Scott (Indiana) and Reggie Corbin (Illinois).

Shea Patterson / Photo credit: RJ Young, Twitter

The Panthers, led by Coach Jeff Fisher, also added some receiver targets for Patterson and Lynch, including Quincy Adeboyejo of Ole Miss and Jeff Badet, formerly of Oklahoma and the XFL.

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin April 16 and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs. The first game will feature the Generals against the Stallions and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 on FOX. The rest of the schedule has not been released yet.

The complete roster is below:

Quarterbacks

Paxton Lynch

Shea Patterson

Running backs

Reggie Corbin

Stevie Scott III

Wide receivers

Quincy Adeboyejo

Jeff Badet

Ray Bolden

Lance Lenoir

Tight ends

Joseph Magnifico

La’Michael Pettway

Offensive linemen

Daishawn Dixon G

Joshua Dunlop T

Marquel Harrell G

Sean Pollard C

Teton Saltes T

Joshua Taylor T

Keith Williams T

Defensive linemen

Adewale Adeoye DE

JaQuan Bailey DT

TJ Carter DT

Chase Deemor DE

Kyshonn Tyson DT

Cavon Walker DE

Linebackers

Frank Ginda OLB

Justin Hughes ILB

Taiwan Jones ILB

Terry Myrick OLB

Tre Threat OLB

Defensive backs

Jalin Burrell CB

Tino Ellis CB

Jameson Houston CB

Dominique Martin CB

Orion Stewart S

Kieron Williams S

Special teams

Michael Carrizosa P