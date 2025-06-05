Michigan Planet Fitness free for all in Michigan this weekend

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted an air quality advisory for all of Michigan. In response, Planet Fitness locations across Michigan are offering free access to their gyms. This offer runs from Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8, for anyone looking to exercise indoors.



The wildfire smoke from Canada is pouring into Michigan, forcing officials to issue an air quality advisory for the entire state. In response, Planet Fitness announced it will open its doors to anyone to work out to avoid breathing the dirty air.

In a press release from Planet Fitness, the Michigan locations will all be open free of charge starting on Thursday, June 5.

The offer is good through Sunday, June 8 and gives visitors 100% free access to the club to avoid exercising outside.

"With recent alerts due to the Canadian wildfires, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels," said Keith Bertram, President of EPIC Fitness Group, one of the state’s Planet Fitness franchisees.

EPIC Fitness, along with Impact Fitness, Cambridge Investors, and Red Mountain Companies, own over 80 Planet Fitness locations in Michigan. The company says all locations will be open for free use for anyone.

"Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits," Bertram said.

Why is Michigan under an Air Quality Advisory?

Big picture view:

An Air Quality Advisory through Friday morning as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to move into the state.

The advisory is expected to expire Friday at noon.

Counties under the advisory include Midland; Bay; Huron; Saginaw; Tuscola; Sanilac; Shiawassee; Genesee; Lapeer; St. Clair; Livingston; Oakland; Macomb; Washtenaw; Wayne; Lenawee, and Monroe.

According to EGLE, an Air Quality Advisory is issued when two or more (or widespread) monitors are expected to reach or exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups USG, Orange air quality index (AQI) threshold.

What you can do:

When the AQI is at the level as it sirhg now (AQI Red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens, it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone:

Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.

Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner, and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.

Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it. Information is available online.

Keep activity levels low.

Avoid outdoor activities.

Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside. Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.