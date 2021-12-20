article

A Michigan State patrol vehicle was working speed enforcement late last week when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and the driver admitted to shooting his apartment.

According to police, the driver advised the trooper he had "shot up" his apartment in Warren and wanted to turn himself in.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Dec. 17, MSP said in a social media post.

The patrol vehicle was on WB I-696 near Farmington Road when the scene unfolded.

According to police, the driver, a 29-year-old resident from Warren was detained while Warren police contacted to check the driver's apartment.

Local law enforcement later identified multiple bullet holes in the front door of the suspect's resident while investigating. The suspect was taken to Warren police.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect vehicle, as well as his cell phone. The evidence remains in Warren police custody.

The suspect allegedly had an outstanding warrant from state police as well.