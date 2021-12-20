Detroit police say the woman that was fatally shot by officers after she was reportedly pointing a firearm at customers at a gas station on the city's east side was holding an airsoft pistol.

The woman, identified as Ms. Williams, was seen aiming a handgun at customers both inside and outside a Sunoco gas station on Seven Mile and Hayes early Sunday evening on Dec. 19.

Detroit Police Chief James White called the incident a tragedy for both Williams' family and the officers involved, saying that mental health issues may have played a factor in the incident.

"Our officers acted bravely when confronted with a very very volatile situation," White said Monday. "It's very tragic situation."

Four Detroit police officers responded after the precinct's dispatch unit received multiple 911 calls about a woman pointing a gun at people at the gas station.

According to surveillance footage gathered from both Project Green Light and the gas station, Williams got to the gas station around 5:57 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, she could be seen standing at the entrance of the gas station with a handgun. She can be seen pointing it at customers who flee afterward.

Less than a minute later, officers arrived and can be seen pointing the gun at another customer. Police advise the individual to walk away. White said the officer "had not removed his weapon yet" at this point.

The woman and officer appear to have a conversation before police open fire. The topic of the discussion was still being investigated and details would not be released at this time, White said.

Williams was taken to Ascension St. John hospital by Detroit police, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the chief, the officers' actions appear to be within department policy.

Michigan State Police have since opened an investigation. Their conclusion along with the results of findings from Detroit police will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.