Michigan police looking for missing man who didn't show up to mother's memorial service

article

Michigan State Police are looking for a man who was reported missing Saturday after he didn't show up for his mother's memorial service.

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser, 26, is from Clare County in mid-Michigan, but police say he may have family in Dearborn Heights.

Though Nassar was reported missing over the weekend, his family said they haven't seen him since December, and neighbors haven't seen him since January. His mother died in February.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 989-773-5951.