Michigan police officer accused of 'price switching' scheme involving sports cards at Meijer

A Lansing police officer is accused of switching the prices on sports cards and then trying to sell them for more money, a scheme authorities say defrauded Meijer out of $10,000.

From Jan. 9 through April 3, Officer Gregory Tracy is accused of swapping the price on boxes of sports cards for lesser valued items. He would then try to sell them to others for a higher price, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Michigan State Police discovered more than 65 separate incidents in Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Genesee, and Shiawassee counties.

Tracy is charged with first-degree retail fraud and organized retail fraud.

"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike," Nessel said. "I appreciate the investigative work of both Meijer corporation and the Michigan State Police on this matter. My department began the Organized Retail Crime Unit in 2022 to crack down on this pervasive issue and will continue to hold bad actors accountable."