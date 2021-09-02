Michigan police officer headed to trial after allegedly slamming man on hood of car, kneeling on him

A Michigan police officer will stand trial on assault and battery and misconduct in office charges after an incident last year.

In August 2020, Hartford officer Matthew Mistretta, 31, stopped a truck that was speeding and driving erratically.

Officials said a bystander took a video of Mistretta removing the man who was driving from the truck, shoving him against the side of the truck while handcuffing him, and slamming him on the hood of the patrol car before taking him to the ground.

Once on the ground, officials said Mistretta "knelt on him in a similar manner to the George Floyd murder." According to officials, a passenger said he could hear the man saying he could not breathe.

The man was not resisting arrest, according to the video.

"My office will continue to hold public servants accountable who fail to uphold the integrity of their oath to protect and serve," said Attorney General Nessel.

