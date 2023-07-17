Michigan police search for missing 87-year-old man who could be in Macomb County

article

Police are searching for a man missing from a senior apartment near Jackson.

Harold Tingley, 87, was last seen at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township in the late morning of July 12. His vehicle was spotted around 10:50 p.m. that day in the area of N. Avenue and 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. However, police say he has no connection to Macomb, and they don't know why he was in the area.

Blackman-Leoni police said Tingley is considered an endangered missing because has health concerns and does not have his medication. Police do not know if his cell phone is working, and he hasn't used any of his credit cards.

Police believe Tingley is driving a dark red 2006 Buick Lucerne with Michigan license plate DLG2636.

Tingley is white, stands about 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 150 pounds. He wears glasses and should be wearing a button-down, collared shirt and jeans with tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223.