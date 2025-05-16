Michigan power outages: Severe storms knock out power for hundreds of thousands of Consumers, DTE

The Brief Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are both reporting power outages after severe storms overnight. The bulk of the people in the dark are concentrated west of the Metro Detroit area. Strong winds were reported across the state.



Many people are waking up Friday to no power, with most outages concentrated in west Michigan, after severe storms moved across the state overnight.

Strong storms pummeled the state from late Thursday until the early hours of Friday, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings, and even tornado warnings for some areas. As of Friday morning, no tornado touchdowns have been confirmed, but damage from strong winds has been reported.

Consumers Energy power outages

Consumers Energy, which services much of west and mid-Michigan, including areas heavily hit along Lake Michigan, is reporting 186,990 customers without power as of 7:43 a.m. Friday.

The utility company said part of its service areas experienced 70 mph winds, tornado sightings, and hail, according to reports.

"We recognize that many communities will be waking up to the impact of this tremendous storm system, and our commitment is to help them recover," said Chris Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for this storm. "That means we will be putting every available resource to work today, ensuring we safely and quickly restore power to customers who count on us."

DTE Energy power outages

Southeast Michigan's power company, DTE Energy, is reporting 9,567 customers without power as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Lansing power outages

Lansing, which falls in between the Consumers and DTE service areas, also experienced strong storms.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting that 21,877 are without power as of 7:44 a.m. Friday.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE here. If you are a Consumers electricity customer, report it here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.