Michigan primary election results • What to know about VP pick Tim Walz • McLaren hospital disruption

Primary results are in after Michigan voters decided who will move to the November ballot.

Big races include the primary for the Senate seat for U.S. House seats 3, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13.

On the Democrat side, Elissa Slotkin won the primary for the Senate seat, while Mike Rogers won the primary on the Republican side.

In the House seat election, Hillary Scholten won the Democratic primary in the 3rd Congressional District – one of the most critical races on the map when it comes to deciding control of Congress. Republican Paul Hudson won the GOP primary.

In the 8th District, Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican Paul Junge won.

Headed back to Metro Detroit districts, Democrat Carl Marlinga won in the 10th District Primary. He'll take on Republican John James, who ran uncontested, in November.

In the 11th District, Hayley Stevens was quickly declared the winner on the Democratic side. She'll take on Republican winner Nick Somberg.

In the 13th District, which includes Detroit, the Grosse Pointes, and part of Downriver, Shri Thanedar beat Mary Waters.

Featured article

What to know about VP pick Tim Walz

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz was announced as Kamala Harris' running mate on Tuesday.

Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and reelected in 2022 after serving several years as U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Before that, he was a teacher, coach and member of the Army National Guard.

As governor, Walz has touted his accomplishments including providing free school meals to all students in Minnesota, protecting reproductive freedom, cutting taxes for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers, among other policies.

In addition to being the governor, he is also the co-chair of the Democratic Convention Rules Committee.

Walz was born in Nebraska and after high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Chadron State College with a social science degree in 1989. He then spent a year teaching abroad before returning home to serve full-time in the National Guard and teach high school, as well as accept a coaching position.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District, and was reelected for another five terms before running for governor of Minnesota.

As the governor of a neighboring Great Lakes State, Walz pass legislation on free meals for school students, abortion and reproductive health legislation, and strengthened gun laws in the state.

Featured article

Haris and Walz visiting Detroit

With her running mate selected, Kamala Harris's busy tour of battleground states this week takes on new significance, including a visit to Michigan.

Harris and running mate Walz will be stopping in Detroit on Wednesday night. It will be her second stop of the day after speaking in Wisconsin earlier in the day.

In total, the Harris-Walz ticket will travel through seven states this week.

Each of the states on the circuit may play defining roles in the 2024 general election - and likely won't be the last time Harris or Walz visit them.

Michigan is also on the minds of the Republican presidential ticket as well, with Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance delivering remarks in Shelby Township on Wednesday. It will be Vance's second visit to Michigan since becoming Donald Trump's pick.

Featured article

Some procedures could be rescheduled after McLaren system disruption

After what was described as a disruption to McLaren's digital network and telephone systems, the hospital system may reschedule some procedures in Michigan. It's unclear what is causing the outage.

Some non-emergent and elective procedures may be rescheduled as a result of technological issues.

McLaren said patients with scheduled appointments should still plan on attending them, "unless they are contacted by a member of our care team."

If anyone does plan on attending an appointment, they are asked to bring a list of current medications or empty prescription bottles, printed physician orders for imaging studies, printed lab results, which are available in the patient portal, and a list of any allergies.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The rain is finally out of the area.

What else we're watching

Disney increasing prices for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ this fall

Disney+, as well as subscriptions for some of its other streaming services, will soon become pricier for U.S. customers.

Disney said on Tuesday that it plans to increase how much it charges for subscriptions to its three streaming platforms, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, as of Oct. 17.

In addition, one of its bundles for Disney+ and Hulu and its Hulu + Live TV offerings will cost more, according to the company.

The entertainment giant unveiled the upcoming price changes while also noting that it plans to incorporate "continuous playlists" into its "core" Disney+ subscription in the U.S. starting in early September.

The announcement also fell on the eve of the release of its third-quarter financial results.