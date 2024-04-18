The 32-year-old Detroit man who was arrested at the airport after allegedly shooting five people at a nightclub last month was arraigned in court over the weekend.

Damond Lamont Hunter injured two people in their 30s and three people in their 40s after an argument at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill became violent, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Hunter with five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and 11 counts of felony firearm.

The argument happened on March 29 and Hunter left after it escalated into a physical fight. He later returned and fired into a crowd around 2:45 a.m.

He was wielding a DRACO pistol during the shooting, Detroit police said. "Most cowards carry them," Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Hunter fired so aimlessly he managed to even strike his friend.

(Provided by the Detroit Police Department)

The five victims included two aged 33 years old, one 42-year-old, one 45-year-old, and one 48-year-old. They all suffered non-fatal injuries.

"I have seen countless arguments escalate into serious shooting incidents over the most trivial things. Any time a weapon is introduced, it never ends well - most times tragically. We must stop escalating the violence into violence. In this case, the only good thing that came out of it is that no one died," said Worthy.

Hunter received a $5 million cash bond after appearing in front of a magistrate on April 13. A preliminary exam is set for April 29.