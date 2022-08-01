Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

article

Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot.

All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates.

Read more election coverage here.

Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend on where you live.

This is the first time voters will cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

There are also a number of local races centered on county commissioners, transportation mileages, and more.

You can check what your ballot will look like by entering your name, date of birth, and zip code on a State of Michigan website. You will also be able to see your registration status, your polling location, and information about absentee ballot.

View your sample ballot here. (Note: This website may take some time to load.)

If you aren't registered to vote yet, you can still register in person at your city or township clerk's office. You have until 8 p.m. on election day to do this. If you plan to vote in the primary, though, do not wait until 8 p.m. Tuesday to register, as that's when the polls close.