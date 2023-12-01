Michigan ranks third in Christmas tree production, with plenty to choose from this holiday

The holiday season is upon us, that means many people picking up their Christmas trees. And when it comes to tree production, MIchigan ranks third in the nation with three million fresh trees sold from our state.

According to the American Christmas tree association despite consumers expressing concern about inflation the majority plan to display at least one Christmas tree.

On Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, recognizing the vital economic, environmental, and social benefits of Michigan's Christmas tree industry.

"As we enjoy another holiday season, it's the perfect time to pick out a Christmas tree with your loved ones," said Governor Whitmer. "Our farmers and family owned businesses work hard every year to bring holiday cheer into our homes. I encourage Michiganders to support them by buying a beautiful Michigan-grown tree at one of the more than 560 Christmas tree farms in our state."

There are more than 560 Christmas tree farms in Michigan on a combined 37,000 acres across the state, ranging from large wholesale farms, to choose and cut farms, to small farms with a few acres selling pre-cut trees.

"Agriculture is at the heart of so many of our holiday traditions. We often see multiple generations of Michiganders coming together to pick out a perfect real Christmas tree at farms across our state," said Director Boring. "Michigan grows and sells more than nine major Christmas tree species wholesale than any other state. This is another example of how Michigan agriculture is making an impact worldwide."

The most popular types of Christmas trees available in Michigan include Scotch Pine, White Pine, Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir and Fraser Fir. In addition to Christmas trees, the industry makes an additional $4.1 million in the sales of wreaths, cut boughs, garland and other related items.

Real Christmas trees are also a great environmental choice. They grow on rocky soil typically unsuitable for other crops.

They also provide extra woodland for animals, create oxygen, and take carbon dioxide out of the air, helping combat global warming. Christmas trees can also be recycled.

The best way to recycle your tree after Christmas is to chip it into mulch, which can be used for landscaping projects. Christmas trees take six to eight years to reach marketable height. For every Christmas tree harvested, Michigan growers' plant three new trees for future harvests.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.