Michigan receives $825K grant for juvenile justice reform

An $825,000 grant will help provide treatment for at-risk Michigan youth and children involved in the juvenile justice system.

This money will help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) implement its Building Local Continuums of Care to Support Youth Success project. According to the department, this project will involve efforts to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system and prevent youth already in the system from moving deeper in the system.

Project plans include:

Starting a Juvenile Justice Planning Council that will advance efforts to reduce the number of youth placed in detention or secure residential placements through effective prevention, intervention, diversion and reentry services.

Identifying evidence-based practices, and culturally appropriate strategies that advance the long-term well-being and success of youth and their families.Developing strategies to evaluate the economic impact of changes that result in cost savings and identifying how those cost savings can be reinvested into the larger continuum of care.

Creating a sustainable framework that supports reducing incarceration of youth and their diversion into community programs through a coordinated, collaborative strategy that also promotes safe communities.

The funding came from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention.

"We can best serve our youth and our communities by reforming the juvenile justice system to provide preventive and intervention services in local communities whenever possible, and relying on congregate care facilities only when young people need more intensive care," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "We appreciate the support from our federal partners in offering the treatment that youth need to realize their aspirations."