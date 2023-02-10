Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase on March 1

article

The cost to get into Michigan state parks and recreation areas is about to go up as the state of Michigan is increasing the cost of its Recreation Passport on March 1.

Effect rive Wednesday, March 1, the cost of a Recreation Passport will climb to $13 for a year or $26 for two years. This is an increase of $1 per year.

When purchased at the time of license plate registration - which is based on your birth month - your license plate tab will have the letter ‘P’ on them. If purchased at a different time, you'll get a sticker that must be on the lower passenger-side windshield.

The state of Michigan said the change is being done to keep pace with the economy and this is the first increase in three years.

Currently, the cost to buy a passport is $12 when bought during license plate renewal - or $17 if bought outside of that window. The state charges a $5 convenience fee for purchases not during your renewals.

If buying a passport not during license plate renewals, you have to buy the passport at a DNR Customer Service Center with cash or check. The state doesn't allow them to be bought online.

RELATED: Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register