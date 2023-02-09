Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan.
The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths.
"Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that," said Metroparks director Amy McMillan. "So we’re launching lessons earlier in the year so students have the opportunity to learn before summer even gets here. Our biggest hope is that eventually every single child who lives in southeast Michigan learns how to swim and will be safe in the water for their entire lives."
Registration is now open for one of the locations, Highlander Aquatic and Fitness Center in Livingston County, with classes starting Feb. 21. Registration for the other locations (see below) open soon and the classes start in March.
Free swim lesson locations:
- Highlander Aquatic & Fitness Center – Livingston County
- Centerline Highschool – Macomb County, in partnership with Macomb Family YMCA
- Swim in the D at Adams Butzel, Patton and Heilmann Recreation Centers Pools – Detroit, in partnership with City of Detroit Parks and Recreation and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
- Marcus Garvey Academy – Detroit, in partnership with Aqualyfe Swim School
- Northwestern High School – Detroit, in partnership with Team Swift Gear
What to know:
- Swim lessons are geared toward children ages 5 to 13, but teens and adults are welcome as well.
- Participants will learn basic water safety skills and get an introduction to swimming.
- No prior experience is needed, certified instructors will work with participants at their level with ease and understanding of their comfort in the water.
- Each lesson is 30-45 minutes and participants should plan to attend all lessons in their registered session.
- Registered participants will receive a swimsuit, swim cap, goggles, bag, and a towel.