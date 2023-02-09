Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register

Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan.

The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths.

"Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that," said Metroparks director Amy McMillan. "So we’re launching lessons earlier in the year so students have the opportunity to learn before summer even gets here. Our biggest hope is that eventually every single child who lives in southeast Michigan learns how to swim and will be safe in the water for their entire lives."

Registration is now open for one of the locations, Highlander Aquatic and Fitness Center in Livingston County, with classes starting Feb. 21. Registration for the other locations (see below) open soon and the classes start in March.

Register here.

Free swim lesson locations:

Highlander Aquatic & Fitness Center – Livingston County

Centerline Highschool – Macomb County, in partnership with Macomb Family YMCA

Swim in the D at Adams Butzel, Patton and Heilmann Recreation Centers Pools – Detroit, in partnership with City of Detroit Parks and Recreation and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Marcus Garvey Academy – Detroit, in partnership with Aqualyfe Swim School

Northwestern High School – Detroit, in partnership with Team Swift Gear

What to know: