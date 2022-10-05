Michigan Red Cross volunteers provide help to Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Volunteers with the American Red Cross headed to Florida after Hurricane Ian to help those in need.

"The families that are coming in that have lost everything. It is extremely emotional," said Michigan Red Cross volunteer Patricia Nelson. "The devastation is so immense, and it has affected almost everybody. So, this is definitely the most difficult deployment ever that I’ve been on."

Nelson is one of numerous Michigan volunteers assisting after the deadly hurricane tore through the state.

"I was in Fort Myers Beach, over 3 miles from the beach, in a trailer park, and manufactured homes had about 6 feet of water inside them," volunteer Tom Westgate said.

As rescuers continue to help, they said some residents don't want to leave home.

"We had a 90-year-old who was in a house that was flooded, and she won't leave," Westgate said.

Red Cross volunteers plan to stay in Florida as long as it takes to provide assistance.

"Thank you for what you’re doing, and you’re really making a difference," said Mary Lynn Foster, the regional chief executive officer with the Red Cross.