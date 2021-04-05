Michigan reports 10,293 cases of COVID-19 over two days, 21 new deaths, 4.7M vaccines administered
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, April 5, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 10,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths since Saturday. The deaths announced today include 51 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
That brings Michigan's total to 702,499 cases and 16,239 deaths.
Michigan is also reporting 4,706,383 vaccine doses administered and 2,958,158 people have been fully vaccinated.
The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated. As of Monday, April 5, 36.5% of the state has been vaccinated
ALL MICHIGAN ADULTS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE
All Michiganders 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Effective Monday, April 5, the state opened vaccination appointments to all adults 16 and over.
Michigan's leaders have said they don't plan on enacting more restrictions on businesses or schools. Instead, the state has opted to ramp up vaccines in an effort to boost immunity. So far, it's been successful among the groups that have been eligible for treatment.
CDC: FULLY-VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN GATHER WITHOUT MASKS
Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.
CONTACT TRACING
Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Saturday, April 3 - 8,413 cases, 57 deaths (51 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 2 - 5,498 cases, 20 deaths
- Thursday, April 1 - 6,036 cases, 49 deaths (33 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, March 31 - 6,311 cases, 10 deaths
- Tuesday, March 30 - 5,177 cases, 48 deaths (20 from vital records review)
- Monday, March 29 - 8,202 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Saturday, March 27 - 4,670 cases, 22 deaths (29 from vital records review)
- Friday, March 26 - 5,030 cases, 20 deaths
- Thursday, March 25 - 5,224 cases, 49 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 24 - 4,454 cases, 16 deaths
- Tuesday, March 23 - 3,579 cases, 16 deaths (8 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 22 - 4,801 cases, 6 deaths over two days
- Saturday, March 20 - 2,660 cases, 47 deaths (39 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 19 - 3730 cases, 15 deaths
- Thursday, March 18 - 2,629 cases, 25 deaths (24 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 17 - 3,164 cases, 0 deaths
- Tuesday, March 16 - 2,048 cases, 27 deaths
- Monday, March 15 -- 3,143 cases, 9 deaths
- Saturday, March 13 -- 1,659 cases, 38 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 12 ---2,403 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, March 11 -- 2,091 cases, 23 deaths (16 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 10 -- 2,316 cases, 7 deaths
- Tuesday, March 9 - 954 cases, 29 deaths (8 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 8 - 1,960 cases, 4 deaths
- Saturday, March 6 - 1,289 cases, 56 deaths (48 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 5 - 1,486 cases, 10 deaths
- Wednesday, March 3 - 1,536 cases, 5 deaths
- Tuesday, March 2 - 1,067 cases, 24 deaths (12 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 1 - 1,569 cases, 12 deaths
- Saturday, Feb. 27 - 1,156 cases, 68 deaths (62 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 26 - 1,073 cases, 1 death
- Thursday, Feb. 25 - 1,388 cases, 48 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 - 1,245 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 - 1,316 cases, 34 deaths (18 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 22 - 1,484 cases, 3 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 20 - 635 cases, 63 deaths (57 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 19 -1,193 cases, 23 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - 888 cases, 85 deaths (72 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 17 - 939 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 775 cases, 19 deaths
- Monday, Feb. 15 - 1,265 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 13 - 852 cases, 88 deaths (84 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 1,193 cases, 10 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 11 - 1,284 cases, 75 (55 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 10 - 915 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 9 - 563 cases, 60 deaths (31 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 8 - 1,769 cases, 11 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 6 - 1,018 cases, 97 deaths (82 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 5 - 1,379 cases, 19 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 4 - 1,358 cases, 74 deaths (63 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 - 1,383 cases, 32 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 - 1,203 cases, 63 deaths (36 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 1 - 2,066 cases, 8 deaths over two days as the state does not report data on Sundays