Michigan reports 10,293 cases of COVID-19 over two days, 21 new deaths, 4.7M vaccines administered

On Monday, April 5, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 10,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths since Saturday. The deaths announced today include 51 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

That brings Michigan's total to 702,499 cases and 16,239 deaths.

Michigan is also reporting 4,706,383 vaccine doses administered and 2,958,158 people have been fully vaccinated.

The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated. As of Monday, April 5, 36.5% of the state has been vaccinated

ALL MICHIGAN ADULTS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE

All Michiganders 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective Monday, April 5, the state opened vaccination appointments to all adults 16 and over.

Michigan's leaders have said they don't plan on enacting more restrictions on businesses or schools. Instead, the state has opted to ramp up vaccines in an effort to boost immunity. So far, it's been successful among the groups that have been eligible for treatment.

CDC: FULLY-VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN GATHER WITHOUT MASKS

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

CONTACT TRACING

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

