Michigan reports 15 confirmed coronavirus deaths, more than 1,200 cases

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the state's total number of coronavirus nearly doubled in the past 24 hours to 15 deaths and over 1,200 cases.

The numbers reported during the announcement of the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order, barring people from their homes for reasons that are not necessary.

"If we do nothing, the number of cases in Michigan could increase fivefold in the next week," Dr. Khaldun said.

The order prohibits businesses from requiring workers leave their homes unless the workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Workers that are necessary to sustain or protect life include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

