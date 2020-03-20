Michigan Gov. Whitmer issuing statewide coronavirus order to shelter-in-place

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a shelter-in-place order for all Michigan residents in response to the COVID-19 on Monday.

Whitmer announced the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. The shelter-in-place directive will ask the state's nearly 10 million residents to avoid all nonessential travel and to remain at home.

The executive order is in place starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will be in place for at least three weeks. Under the order, we will be allowed to leave their homes under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

The order prohibits businesses from requiring workers leave their homes unless the workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Workers that are necessary to sustain or protect life include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the state's total number of deaths has climbed to 15 deaths. The state's total number of confirmed cases is now over 1,200.

Additionally, the order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons outside a single home.

We can leave the home to perform limited, necessary purpose and we may engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people.

The call comes after the state's total number of coronavirus cases eclipsed 1,000 on Sunday - giving Michigan's total one of the highest in the nation.

Michigan will join California, New York, Louisana, Delaware and as recently as Sunday afternoon, Ohio in ordering residents to shelter-in-place. These states have been home to some of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, which has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 200 people. By March 22, nine people had succumbed to the coronavirus in Michigan.

State governments have been careful to avoid calling the decision a lockdown as to not invoke unnecessary panic among residents. People are still allowed to perform tasks deemed essential to the health and safety of family and pets.

RELATED: Michigan health officials report 249 new cases of coronavirus, state total at 1,035

That includes traveling to grocery stores, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, law enforcement, and other governmental services.

Whitmer initially refused to entertain the idea of a state-mandated order for residents to stay inside during press conferences last week. However, with testing ramping up in Michigan and the number of new coronavirus cases increasing exponentially, the governor alluded to the possibility of a shelter-in-place order during appearances on Sunday on ABC and FOX NEWS.

The U.S. Department of State issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, advising Americans to "avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19." Traveling U.S citizens who are still permitted to leave should make immediate arrangements to return to the U.S. unless they plan to stay there indefinitely.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

