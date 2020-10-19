Michigan reports 1,586 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Tuesday
(FOX 2) - On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 1,586 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus. One of those deaths was identified during a routine vital records review.
The totals in the state are now at 149,392 cases and 7,053 deaths. You can see case rates and deaths from the weeks prior below.
In other coronavirus news across the state, most recently Washtenaw County issued on Tuesday a two-week stay-in-place order for University of Michigan students due to a COVID-19 spike. As part of the order, all UM undergraduate students living on campus, near campus, or in off-campus housing are ordered to stay in place until at least November 3. You can read more about the order here.
Last week, Michigan's chief health officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise. Daily case rates in Michigan have been over 1,000 10 days so far in October with two days topping 2,000 cases, the highest daily infection rate ever so far during the pandemic. Although, the state did say the record high reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 of 2,030 cases was attributed to a "system slowdown." The previous high was set in early April with 1,953 cases.
In the graph above, you may other peaks since the start of September that appear higher than those totals. Those numbers are Monday reported cases and are reflective of cases over two days, Sunday and Monday.
"It is very possible this is the beginning of a second wave," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan chief medical executive. "The virus has not changed. It is an opportunist. If people are not wearing masks, if people are gathering, if people are not washing their hands, it will spread."
Following the warning, the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate approved bills extending unemployment benefits, increasing liability protection for health care providers offering services, and reversing a nursing home policy that allowed elderly patients infected with the virus to be placed in facilities where non-infected patients were located.
Michigan updated its list of coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities with more than 5,000 cases in educational institutions on Monday.
OUTBREAKS
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.
Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.
You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Monday, October 19 - 2,909 cases, 21 deaths over two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, October 17 - 1,791 cases, 23 deaths
- Friday, October 16 - 2,015 cases, 14 deaths
- Thursday, October 15 - 2,030 cases in largest single-day report ever, later attributed to a "system slowdown"; 32 deaths (21 identified through vital records review)
- Wednesday, October 14 - 1,359 cases, 13 deaths
- Tuesday, October 13 - 1,237 cases, 30 deaths (10 identified during a Vital Records review)
- Monday, October 12 - 1,809 cases, 7 deaths announced over two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, October 10 - 1,522 cases, 15 deaths (10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, October 9 - 1,095 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, October 8 - 1,197 cases, 22 deaths (20 identified through vital records review)
- Wednesday, October 7 - 1,016 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, October 6 - 908 cases, 22 deaths (7 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, October 5 - 1,407 cases, 15 deaths
- Saturday, October 3 - 1,158 cases, 13 deaths
- Friday, October 2 - 780 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, October 1 - 891 cases, 19 deaths
- Wednesday, September 30 - 1,054 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, September 29 - 898 cases, 20 deaths (4 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, September 28 - 1,308 cases, 8 deaths announced over two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 26 - 901 cases, 15 deaths (includes 11 identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 25 - 929 cases, 8 deaths
- Thursday, September 24 - 982 cases, 8 deaths (includes 6 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Wednesday, September 23 - 705 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, September 22 - 504 cases, 15 deaths (includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Monday, September 21 - 1,536 cases, 12 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 19 - 483 cases, 15 deaths (includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 18 - 695 cases, 6 deaths