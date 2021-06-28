Michigan reports 311 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths since Friday

On Monday, June 28, 2021, Michigan reported 311 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths since Friday as the state does not report COVID-19 data on weekends.

This brings the total to 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths.

Last Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all COVID-19 restrictions including mask requirements and social distancing for people not vaccinated will be lifted on Tuesday, June 22.

While the state also hit its second vaccine benchmark, the city of Detroit is struggling to keep pace with coverage. On Monday, health officials began its homebound initiative that will contact residents directly about receiving the vaccine.

The state also announced it would no longer be updating COVID-19 numbers on Saturdays, meaning the next available information on daily coronavirus data will come next Monday.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS

Advertisement