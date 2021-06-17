Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions including mask rules June 22

Michigan will lift the state’s coronavirus rules on June 22 as case rates in the state continue to plummet and vaccinations increase. Here's what things will look like in a post-pandemic world in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan's remaining COVID-19 restrictions that were still in place like its mandate masks and public gatherings rules would be lifted next Tuesday.

Whitmer hinted at the plan on Wednesday and made the announcement Thursday. She had originally said that all limitations would be lifted on July 1.

"Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us," said Whitmer. "We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe."

Even though the state's restrictions have been lifted, the pandemic declaration made by the World Health Organization has not been lifted as the rest of the world is still fighting the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over but the state's cases are much lower and vaccination rates are higher.

Hang up your masks

Starting Tuesday, the broad mask mandate in place will be lifted. That means you can now go anywhere, regardless of your vaccination status, without wearing a mask.

Previously, non-vaccinated people were required to wear masks indoors.

You can now go to most places - including grocery stores, to the gym, a bar or restaurant, movie theater, church, or more - without being required by the state to put on a mask.

No more capacity limits

The state's capacity limits, which currently were at 50% for indoor activities, are lifted. The state will no longer order capacity limits or social distancing.

However, it should be noted that businesses, counties, and cities can set their own requirements should they choose to do so.

Whitmer said in mid-May that everyone is encouraged to extend each other grace and that some people will still feel comfortable wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

Back to the office

In May, shortly after Whitmer announced the plan to reopen outdoor facilities, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) announced updated guidelines to allow people to return to in-person work.

The updated guidance included:

Employers may allow fully vaccinated employees to not wear face coverings and social distance provided they have a policy deemed effective to ensure non-vaccinated individuals continue to follow these requirements.

The rules have been reformed focusing on performance, eliminating industry-specific requirements. Definitions have been updated to more clearly reflect changes in close contact and quarantining requirements for fully vaccinated employees.

Cleaning requirements have been updated to reflect changes in CDC recommendations.

Employers should continue to have and implement a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan in accordance with the updated rules.

Bars and restaurants

Table limits are gone - those were ended on June 1 - as were the closing of common areas like pool tables and the state-mandated curfew.

Now, capacity limits are a thing of the past. Those were at 50% but bars and restaurants can now reopen for 100% capacity and return to normal operating hours.

Sporting events

The Detroit Tigers returned home for their homestand of June last Tuesday and zip ties were removed from seats at Comerica as they were able to sell every single seat.

When the Lions play this fall at Ford Field, they'll be able to sell out as well. The same is true for the Pistons and Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this fall and winter.

Concerts and Broadway in Detroit

Both indoor and outdoor concerts will be allowed to resume with zero capacity limits. That includes Broadway in Detroit which announced RENT will reopen the Fisher Theatre on Oct. 19. You can tickets at ticketmaster.com and see full season subscription at broadwayindetroit.com