Michigan reports 3,143 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 3,143 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.

That brings Michigan's total to 610,580 cases and 15,783 deaths.

Michigan has also administered more than 2.9 million doses of the vaccine. The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

ELIGIBLE SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN RESIDENTS CAN SCHEDULE A VACCINE AT FORD FIELD SOON

From the federal government comes a mass vaccine site at Ford Field; the first of the pilot program that could take effect in other states as well. Shortly after that came plans to expand eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 in the state.

The increase in availability will help push Michigan closer to its goal of 70% immunity. So far, 23.1% of the state has vaccination coverage.

Advertisement

ALL MICHIGAN ADULTS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE NEXT MONTH

All Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine April 5, the state announced Friday.

This new eligibility will go into effect less than a month after the state opened up eligibility to people 50 and older with preexisting conditions.

Before the vaccinations become available to all adults, people 16 and older who are considered high-risk because of disabilities or medical conditions, and all people 50 and older can get the vaccine starting March 22.

CDC: FULLY-VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN GATHER WITHOUT MASKS

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

CONTACT TRACING

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS