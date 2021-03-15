Michigan reports 3,143 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths since Saturday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, March 15, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 3,143 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.
That brings Michigan's total to 610,580 cases and 15,783 deaths.
Michigan has also administered more than 2.9 million doses of the vaccine. The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.
ELIGIBLE SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN RESIDENTS CAN SCHEDULE A VACCINE AT FORD FIELD SOON
From the federal government comes a mass vaccine site at Ford Field; the first of the pilot program that could take effect in other states as well. Shortly after that came plans to expand eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 in the state.
The increase in availability will help push Michigan closer to its goal of 70% immunity. So far, 23.1% of the state has vaccination coverage.
Advertisement
ALL MICHIGAN ADULTS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE NEXT MONTH
All Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine April 5, the state announced Friday.
This new eligibility will go into effect less than a month after the state opened up eligibility to people 50 and older with preexisting conditions.
Before the vaccinations become available to all adults, people 16 and older who are considered high-risk because of disabilities or medical conditions, and all people 50 and older can get the vaccine starting March 22.
CDC: FULLY-VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN GATHER WITHOUT MASKS
Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.
CONTACT TRACING
Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Saturday, March 13 -- 1,659 cases, 38 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 12 ---2,403 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, March 11 -- 2,091 cases, 23 deaths (16 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 10 -- 2,316 cases, 7 deaths
- Tuesday, March 9 - 954 cases, 29 deaths (8 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 8 - 1,960 cases, 4 deaths
- Saturday, March 6 - 1,289 cases, 56 deaths (48 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 5 - 1,486 cases, 10 deaths
- Wednesday, March 3 - 1,536 cases, 5 deaths
- Tuesday, March 2 - 1,067 cases, 24 deaths (12 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 1 - 1,569 cases, 12 deaths
- Saturday, Feb. 27 - 1,156 cases, 68 deaths (62 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 26 - 1,073 cases, 1 death
- Thursday, Feb. 25 - 1,388 cases, 48 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 - 1,245 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 - 1,316 cases, 34 deaths (18 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 22 - 1,484 cases, 3 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 20 - 635 cases, 63 deaths (57 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 19 -1,193 cases, 23 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - 888 cases, 85 deaths (72 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 17 - 939 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 775 cases, 19 deaths
- Monday, Feb. 15 - 1,265 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 13 - 852 cases, 88 deaths (84 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 1,193 cases, 10 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 11 - 1,284 cases, 75 (55 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 10 - 915 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 9 - 563 cases, 60 deaths (31 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 8 - 1,769 cases, 11 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 6 - 1,018 cases, 97 deaths (82 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 5 - 1,379 cases, 19 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 4 - 1,358 cases, 74 deaths (63 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 - 1,383 cases, 32 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 - 1,203 cases, 63 deaths (36 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 1 - 2,066 cases, 8 deaths over two days as the state does not report data on Sundays
- Saturday, Jan. 29 - 1,358 cases, 104 deaths (93 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Jan. 29 - 1,774 cases, 6 deaths
- Thursday, Jan. 28 - 1,872 cases, 80 deaths (67 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 - 1,681 cases, 6 deaths
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 - 1,476 cases, 79 deaths (44 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Jan. 25 - 3,011 cases, 35 deaths over two days as the state does not report data on Sundays
- Saturday, Jan. 23 - 1,601 cases, 221 deaths (205 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Jan. 22 - 2,157 cases, 17 deaths
- Thursday, Jan. 21 - 2,165 cases, 148 deaths (128 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Jan. 20 - 2,031 cases, 40 deaths
- Tuesday, Jan. 19 - 1,738 cases, 41 deaths
- Monday, Jan. 18 - 2,843 cases, 20 deaths over two days as the state no longer reports data on Sundays
- Saturday, Jan. 16 - 1,932 cases, 103 (90 from vital records review)
- Friday, Jan. 15- 2,598 cases, 29 deaths
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 - 2,694 cases, 32 deaths
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 - 1,994 cases, 100 deaths (50 from vital records review)
- Monday, Jan. 11 - 4,536 cases, 47 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Jan. 9 - 2,706 cases, 222 deaths (206 from vital records review)
- Friday, Jan. 8 - 3,625 cases, 38 deaths
- Thursday, Jan. 7 - 4,015 cases, 176 more deaths (138 from vital records review)