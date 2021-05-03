Michigan reports 5,035 cases of COVID, 29 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, May 3, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 5,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.

That brings the total to 849,420 cases and 17,771 deaths.

The state of Michigan's vaccine dashboard reports that more than 6.9 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Vaccine benchmarks to be used to alter restrictions

The Michigan health department has outlined four vaccine benchmarks that once reached, will trigger relaxations in epidemic orders currently in place in the state.

Advertisement

Two weeks after 55% of the state has gotten its first vaccine shot, it will allow all in-person work in all sectors of business to return. At 60%, it will increase indoor capacity at stadiums and lift curfews at restaurants. At 65%, all indoor capacity limits will be lifted and then at 70%, it will lift gathering and face mask orders.

Masks relaxed outdoors

The CDC said on Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers — and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers — and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The agency, which has been cautious in its guidance during the pandemic, essentially endorsed what many Americans have already been doing over the past several weeks. The guidance says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS