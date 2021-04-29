Michigan outlines four COVID-19 vaccine benchmarks needed to lift health orders

The Michigan health department has outlined four vaccine benchmarks that once reached, will trigger relaxations in epidemic orders currently in place in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveils the 'MI Vacc to Normal' plan - when Michigan has 70% vaccinated, the mask order will be lifted two weeks later. Currently, Michigan is at 49%.

Two weeks after 55% of the state has gotten its first vaccine shot, it will allow all in-person work in all sectors of business to return. At 60%, it will increase indoor capacity at stadiums and lift curfews at restaurants. At 65%, all indoor capacity limits will be lifted and then at 70%, it will lift gathering and face mask orders.

The 'Mi Vacc to Normal Plan' represents the end goal the state set last year with regards to reaching herd immunity, striving to fully protect 70% of Michigan's adult population over the age of 16.

Currently, about 48% of the state has gotten at least one shot of one of the three available vaccines.

"On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave."

Even as Michigan's coronavirus figures remain higher than the rest of the country, it's seeing broad declines across case rates and positive tests.

In preparation for even higher vaccine rates, the state now has four vaccine benchmarks that once hit, will roll back current epidemic orders that have been in place for months. To hit each mark, adults over the age of 16 will need to have gotten their first dose only. They include:

55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.

60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50% Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.

65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.

70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

"By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can protect themselves, their families and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible," said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in a statement.