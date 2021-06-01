Michigan reports 862 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths since Saturday

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Michigan reported 862 cases of COVID-19 and13 deaths since Saturday. The state did not report numbers on Memorial Day Monday.

The state said the average new case count was about 287 per day.

This brings the total to 888,581 cases and 19,176 deaths.

Some COVID restrictions lifted

The curfew on bars and restaurants was lifted June 1. Also, all outdoor capacity limits were lifted.

The remaining COVID restrictions in Michigan are set to end July 1.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS

Advertisement