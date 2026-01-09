Michigan restaurant to ICE: 'You are NOT welcome' after deadly Minneapolis shooting

The Brief A Muskegon restaurant said it will deny service to ICE agents if they stop at the business for food. According to Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shop, ICE agents have previously dined in the restaurant, but will no longer be welcome. This comes after an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed a woman.



After an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, a Michigan restaurant posted a fiery message directed at ICE agents who may stop in the shop.

"Do not EVER set foot in this establishment without a warrant," Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack wrote in an expletive-filled post on Facebook. "You are NOT welcome at Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack. You NEVER will be."

The Muskegon restaurant, which has been open since 2010, said that ICE agents have previously dined at the establishment, but will no longer be served.

"You will be denied service. You will be laughed at and escorted out. We will immediately call 911 the second I see anything resembling your presence on our private property," the post said. "F--- you. F--- your murderous ways we all saw on full display today. F--- your disregard for due process and our beloved Constitution."

The backstory:

Fatty Lumpkins' message to ICE came just hours after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

A video of the shooting shows a red Honda Pilot partially blocking the roadway as an ICE squad approaches. When agents approach the Honda, the woman attempts to drive away, moving toward an agent. When that happens, the agent fires three shots at the driver. Police say the driver was struck in the head. The agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and ends up crashing into a parked vehicle.

Local perspective:

The shooting has spurred tensions nationwide, including in Detroit, where a protest was held Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero has also called on the city to ban or limit ICE operations.

Another protest is planned for Friday evening in Detroit as protesters call for changes in immigration practices in American cities.