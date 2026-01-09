Detroit City Council member seeks to ban or limit ICE operations after Minneapolis shooting

The Brief Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero is calling for the city to limit or ban ICE operations. This request comes after an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. The shooting has led to protests around the country, including in Detroit.



A Detroit City Council member is seeking to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations limited or banned in the city after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said Thursday that the city's Legislative Policy Division will be sent a memo with this request.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, yesterday we saw a terrorist attack from an agency that is lawless," Santiago-Romero said during a meeting Thursday. "We need to ensure that does not happen here in Detroit."

She is hoping to see limitations on ICE operations in Detroit, noting such limits could apply to schools or places of worship.

"We do hear often that people, as they're picking up their children, as they're going to a mosque, they're getting picked up by ICE," she said. "Or if we can limit any of that interaction on city property."

Santiago-Romero also released a statement which said that ICE agents need to immediately leave Minneapolis.

The backstory:

Santiago-Romero's requests come after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."