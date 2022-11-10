Expand / Collapse search

Where to get free food on Veterans Day 2022 in Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 8:03PM
Military
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11.

From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving.

Veterans Day free food:

7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog 

Applebee's – Free meal from a special menu when dining in 

Bar Louie – Free craft burger

Biggby – Free 16-ounce coffee

BJ’s Restaurants – Free entrée and drink from a special menu

Black Rock Bar & Grill – Free steak and two sides or a meal voucher that can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bob Evans – Free meal from a special menu

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entrée and beverage from a special menu

Chili's – Free meal from a special menu

City Barbeque – Free sandwich, side, and drink

Cornbread Restaurant & Bar – Free lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich

Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut

Famous Dave's – Georgia chopped pork sandwich

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30

Golden Corral – Free meal on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. until close

Hooters – Free meal from a special menu

IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from a special menu

Mechie's – Free 6-ounces of frozen yogurt

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink

Pilot Flying J – Free meal through app

Red Lobster – Free Walt's Favorite shrimp, fries, and coleslaw

Red Robin – Free Red's Taven Double burger and fries

Ruby Tuesday – Free Garden Bar

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee (hot or iced)

TGI Fridays – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2023

Wendy's – Free breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

White Castle – Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal