Where to get free food on Veterans Day 2022 in Michigan

Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11.

From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving.

Veterans Day free food:

7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog

Applebee's – Free meal from a special menu when dining in

Bar Louie – Free craft burger

Biggby – Free 16-ounce coffee

BJ’s Restaurants – Free entrée and drink from a special menu

Black Rock Bar & Grill – Free steak and two sides or a meal voucher that can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bob Evans – Free meal from a special menu

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entrée and beverage from a special menu

Chili's – Free meal from a special menu

City Barbeque – Free sandwich, side, and drink

Cornbread Restaurant & Bar – Free lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich

Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut

Famous Dave's – Georgia chopped pork sandwich

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30

Golden Corral – Free meal on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. until close

Hooters – Free meal from a special menu

IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from a special menu

Mechie's – Free 6-ounces of frozen yogurt

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink

Pilot Flying J – Free meal through app

Red Lobster – Free Walt's Favorite shrimp, fries, and coleslaw

Red Robin – Free Red's Taven Double burger and fries

Ruby Tuesday – Free Garden Bar

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee (hot or iced)

TGI Fridays – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2023

Wendy's – Free breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

White Castle – Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal