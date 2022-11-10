Where to get free food on Veterans Day 2022 in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11.
From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving.
Veterans Day free food:
7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog
Applebee's – Free meal from a special menu when dining in
Bar Louie – Free craft burger
Biggby – Free 16-ounce coffee
BJ’s Restaurants – Free entrée and drink from a special menu
Black Rock Bar & Grill – Free steak and two sides or a meal voucher that can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Bob Evans – Free meal from a special menu
California Pizza Kitchen – Free entrée and beverage from a special menu
Chili's – Free meal from a special menu
City Barbeque – Free sandwich, side, and drink
Cornbread Restaurant & Bar – Free lunch from noon to 2 p.m.
Cracker Barrel – Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon
Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich
Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut
Famous Dave's – Georgia chopped pork sandwich
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30
Golden Corral – Free meal on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. until close
Hooters – Free meal from a special menu
IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Little Caesars – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from a special menu
Mechie's – Free 6-ounces of frozen yogurt
Mission BBQ – Free sandwich
Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink
Pilot Flying J – Free meal through app
Red Lobster – Free Walt's Favorite shrimp, fries, and coleslaw
Red Robin – Free Red's Taven Double burger and fries
Ruby Tuesday – Free Garden Bar
Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee (hot or iced)
TGI Fridays – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2023
Wendy's – Free breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
White Castle – Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal