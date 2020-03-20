Michigan says online lessons will not count as instructional time

article

The Michigan Department of Education announced on Friday that online lessons will not count as annual hourly requirements for students.

A week ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 schools through at least April 6 as the state and country continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Many schools switched to online instruction but the state says those requirements will not count as time in the classroom.

"There is no mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure. However, schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit. MDE will not be granting seat time waiver requests during this time," said Deputy State Superintendent Vanessa Kessler in a memo on Friday.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

The memo was issued in response to several questions about how the school closure would affect the students.

"I am ordering the closure of all K-12 school buildings in Michigan for three weeks starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. This is not a decision that I make lightly. A lot of districts have taken action and already closed themselves. This we feel is a necessary step to protect kids, and teachers and families and our overall public health," Whitmer said in a press conference on March 13. "I believe school employees should continue to get paid as though schools are still in session."

“Closing our school buildings is the smart thing and the right thing to do for the public’s health,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during the same press conference. “These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. I will continue to work with Governor Whitmer and our four COVID-19 task forces to ensure we protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

Advertisement

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.