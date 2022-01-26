Michigan school district says there are no litter boxes in bathrooms for students who 'identify as furries'

A Michigan school district denies rumors that it put litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as furries.

Midland Public Schools released a statement last week after a community member claimed at a December school board meeting that there were litter boxes in bathrooms.

Oxford Languages defines a furry as "an enthusiast for animal characters with human characteristics, in particular a person who dresses up in costume as such a character or uses one as an avatar online."

Lisa Hansen alleged that the litter boxes were in a unisex bathroom at least one school "for the kids that identify as cats."

She repeatedly said that the litter boxes were "part of an agenda being pushed."

In a statement, the school district said, "There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools. It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you."

The district asked parents who "hear wild accusations" to message the superintendent.