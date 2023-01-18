Michigan school districts receive millions to hire 195 resource officers

Michigan schools will receive a total of $25 million to help fund the hiring of school resource officers at 195 districts for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the additional funding this week as the legislature kicks off the new year.

Schools without a resource officer received priority for the funding. The money is coming from the Michigan State Police, which says the funds can be allocated for salaries, benefits, and training resource officers.

"These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school," said Whitmer in a release. "Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety."

A 50% match was required to apply for the money.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said the money is particularly significant because it prioritizes smaller schools in remote areas where a police response may take longer.

However, some districts worry that the additional funding still won't be enough to protect students. The Oak Park superintendent told FOX 2 they applied for four resource officers, but only received one.

"On that piece on its own yields very little dividend, however they also awarded us mental health supports and we also applied for more funding for biometric readers." Angel Abdulahad said.

The district recently experiencing gun violence after a teen was shot several times outside the high school after a basketball game.

The same bill that appropriated the money also sent $10 million to Oxford Community Schools to help them recover from the mass shooting in November 2021.