Michigan school districts could face tough decisions soon as federal funds appropriated during the COVID-19 pandemic run out, leading to potential cuts to teachers and other staff positions.

A research firm did the math and without a new pool of money to stave off cuts, local school boards may need to let some people go.

If the Michigan Citizens Research Council's prediction is correct, thousands of jobs could be on the line due to a lack of federal funds to pay their salaries. But not everyone thinks the layoffs will be as dire.

At the peak of the pandemic, the federal government pumped about $3.7 billion into Michigan schools. Those same districts will have until September to spend what is left over. After that, the one-time pot of money will disappear, leaving a hole in school budgets.

The CRC believes 5,100 jobs could be on the line.

But the head of the Michigan Association of School Boards doesn't think the number will be that high.

"Absolutely not," said executive director Don Wotruba. "I would be shocked if it was even close to that."

The people hired with the money are sometimes called "enrichment employees." They include reading coaches, math coaches, those that helped students struggling with the mental toll of covid.

"Some of those were temporary, so schools are already planning and knew that they eventually bring them on and then lay them off," he said.

Wotruba said there is no way that schools can raise the money to keep all the enrichment services, and he knows state lawmakers don't have the funds to keep all of those workers.

"I do think that schools will have to make some reductions," he said.